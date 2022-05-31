Britain's GSK to buy Affinivax in $3.3 bln deal

May 31 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Tuesday it would pay up to $3.3 billion to acquire privately held biopharmaceutical firm Affinivax, as it seeks to bolster its vaccine pipeline.

