Britain's Greggs shows resilience with quarterly sales rise

British baker and fast food chain Greggs said on Tuesday it traded well in its latest quarter, showing its resilience against the backdrop of a worsening cost of living squeeze.

Greggs, known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said like-for-like sales rose 9.7% year-on-year over the 13 weeks to Oct. 1. It said the full-year outcome was expected to be in line with previous expectations.

