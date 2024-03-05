Britain's Greggs sees more growth in 2024

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.Lsaid it expected another year of growth in 2024 after it posted a 13% rise in profit last year, helped by extending its opening hours into the evening and expanding in food delivery.

Greggs on Tuesday reported underlying pretax profit excluding exceptional income of 168 million pounds ($213 million) for 2023 on underlying sales which were 13.7% higher.

The company, which is famous for its sausage rolls and sells breakfasts, sandwiches, pizza and more, said a five year plan to double sales by 2026 was on track and it continued to target 3,000 outlets.

It said it opened 220 new stores in 2023 bringing its estate to 2,473.

Greggs said underlying sales at company-managed shops were up 8.2% in the first nine weeks of 2024, and it was confident of delivering another year of "good progress".

Analysts expect the company's pretax profit to rise to 185 million pounds in 2024, according to an LSEG consensus forecasts.

