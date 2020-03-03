Britain's Greggs says February trading dented by storms

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published

British baker Greggs said on Tuesday it made a very strong start to 2020 in January but saw a significant slowdown in February due to widespread storms that kept shoppers away, taking the shine off a stellar 2019.

Adds detail

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs GRG.L said on Tuesday it made a very strong start to 2020 in January but saw a significant slowdown in February due to widespread storms that kept shoppers away, taking the shine off a stellar 2019.

The group said company-managed shop like-for-like sales rose 7.5% in the nine weeks to Feb. 29, having risen 9.2% in the year to Dec. 28, 2019.

Greggs also cautioned there was some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus.

"This aside we expect to make year-on-year progress and will do so from a strong financial position," said chief executive Roger Whiteside.

The group, which trades from over 2,050 outlets in the UK, said 2019 pretax profit excluding exceptional items rose 27.2% to 114.2 million pounds ($146 million), ahead of analysts' expectations.

Total sales rose 13.5% to 1.17 billion pounds, helped by a net 97 new shop openings and the popularity of products such as its vegan-friendly sausage roll.

Greggs increased its total dividend by 25.8% to 44.9 pence and said it would consider payment of another special dividend at the time of its interim results.

Shares in the firm have risen 16% over the last year on the back of a series of positive updates. They closed Monday at 2,090 pence, valuing the business at 2.13 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com, +44 20 7542 7674))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More