Britain's Greggs says February trading dented by storms

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British baker Greggs GRG.L said on Tuesday it made a very strong start to 2020 in January but saw a significant slowdown in February due to widespread storms that kept shoppers away, taking the shine off a stellar 2019.

The group said company-managed shop like-for-like sales rose 7.5% in the nine weeks to Feb. 29, having risen 9.2% in the year to Dec. 28, 2019.

Greggs also cautioned there was some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus.

"This aside we expect to make year-on-year progress and will do so from a strong financial position," said chief executive Roger Whiteside.

The group, which trades from over 2,050 outlets in the UK, said 2019 pretax profit excluding exceptional items rose 27.2% to 114.2 million pounds ($146 million), ahead of analysts' expectations.

Total sales rose 13.5% to 1.17 billion pounds, helped by a net 97 new shop openings and the popularity of products such as its vegan-friendly sausage roll.

Greggs increased its total dividend by 25.8% to 44.9 pence and said it would consider payment of another special dividend at the time of its interim results.

Shares in the firm have risen 16% over the last year on the back of a series of positive updates. They closed Monday at 2,090 pence, valuing the business at 2.13 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

