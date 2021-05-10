Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Bakery and fast food chain Greggs GRG.L on Monday raised its profit outlook after a strong recovery in sales following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks, said profits for the year could be around 2019 levels, materially higher than the board's previous expectation.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

