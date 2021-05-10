Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

James Davey Reuters
Bakery and fast food chain Greggs on Monday raised its profit outlook after a strong recovery in sales following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks, said profits for the year could be around 2019 levels, materially higher than the board's previous expectation.

