Britain's Greggs annual profits rise 13%

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.L posted a 13% rise in annual profit on Tuesday after sales jumped as it extended store opening hours to the evenings and built up its partnerships with food delivery channels.

