News & Insights

Britain's Greggs annual profits rise 13%

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

March 05, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.L posted a 13% rise in annual profit on Tuesday after sales jumped as it extended store opening hours to the evenings and built up its partnerships with food delivery channels.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.