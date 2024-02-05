News & Insights

Britain's Grain LNG, Venture Global sign long-term LNG deal

February 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - National Grid's Grain LNG on Monday announced a long-term terminal use agreement (TUA) with Venture Global enabling the UK-based regasification and sale of LNG from all of Venture Global's LNG terminals in Louisiana.

In its first investment in LNG infrastructure outside the United States, Venture Global would have access to 3 million metric tons per annum (3 mtpa) of LNG storage and regasification capacity at Britain's Isle of Grain LNG receiving terminal for sixteen years beginning in 2029.

The agreement, for the equivalent of up to 5% of average UK gas demand, is the second announced under Grain LNG's competitive auction process which was launched in September for 9 mtpa of existing capacity.

The U.S. has become the biggest exporter of LNG to Europe as EU countries raced to replace Russian fuel following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

More than 60% of U.S. LNG exports have gone to Europe in the last two years, with Venture Global exporting about 75% of its cargoes to the continent.

"The Grain LNG terminal is an important gateway to the broader European market, and we look forward to supplying the region through this new access point for years to come," said Mike Sabel, Venture Global CEO.

Located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, Europe's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal is currently being expanded and will soon have capacity to store and deliver enough gas to meet its target of around one third of the UK’s gas demand.

Last week, Grain LNG signed a 10-year deal with Sonatrach to extend the Algerian company's long-term storage and redelivery capacity at the terminal beyond January 2029.

