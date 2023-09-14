News & Insights

Britain's Grain LNG launches auction of 9 MTPA of capacity

September 14, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Grain LNG has launched an auction for 9 million tonnes per annum of existing capacity, which will run until Nov. 23, National Grid said on Thursday.

Grain LNG, Europe’s largest liquefied natural gas import terminal, said the auction is designed for parties who want to acquire a substantial stake in the terminal at a reduced cost and with shorter contract lengths when compared to new-build projects.

The terminal is located on the Isle of Grain in Kent.

"As the terminal’s capacity already exists, parties involved will not be subjected to the final investment decision approvals or potential delays that can arise from construction issues commonly associated with new-build terminals," National Grid said in a statement.

The terminal is offering three lots of capacity for auction. Each lot will consist of 42 berthing slots, 200,000 cubic meters of storage and 125 gigawatt hours per day (approx. 3 mtpa) of regasification capacity from Jan. 2029.

