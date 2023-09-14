News & Insights

Britain's Grain LNG launches auction of 9 MTPA of capacity

September 14, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Grain LNG has launched an auction of 9 million tonnes a year of existing capacity, which will run until Nov. 23, National Grid said on Thursday.

