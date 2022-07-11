Britain's Go-Ahead upbeat on 2022 earnings as passenger numbers recover

Britain's Go-Ahead Group PLC on Monday forecast "good performance" for the full year as more passengers travel on its buses and trains, and said it expects a busy summer, particularly in tourist areas.

"Passenger numbers on public transport have continued to recover from the pandemic and in certain parts of the UK, such as Manchester, our buses are as busy as they were before COVID-19," said Christian Schreyer, chief executive officer of Go-Ahead.

