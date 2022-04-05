Britain's Go-Ahead to reinstate pre-COVID dividend from 2022

British transport operator Go-Ahead said on Tuesday it will reinstate its pre-COVID-19 policy of paying a dividend to shareholders from fiscal year 2022, which will be equivalent to between 50% and 75% of underlying earnings per share.

The group, which has been under scrutiny in recent months for a slew of financial irregularities, also said it is targeting an operating profit of at least 150 million pounds ($196.92 million) in the medium term, after it concluded a business review by new Chief Executive Christian Schreyer.

