Britain's Go-Ahead to be bought by Australian-Spanish consortium for $789 mln

British transport operator Go-Ahead on Monday agreed to be bought by a consortium of Australia's Kinetic Holding Co and Spain-based transport infrastructure management firm Globalvia Inversiones for about 647.7 million pounds ($788.51 million).

The 1,500 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 10.2% to Go-Ahead's Monday closing price after the stock finished the session 12.4% higher following takeover approaches from two suitors revealed earlier in the day.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

