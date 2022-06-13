Britain's Go-Ahead agrees to $789 mln takeover by Australian-Spanish consortium

Adds details about deal, background

June 13 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead GOG.L on Monday agreed to be bought by a consortium of Australia's Kinetic Holding Co and Spain-based transport infrastructure management firm Globalvia Inversiones for about 647.7 million pounds ($788.51 million).

The 1,500 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 10.2% to Go-Ahead's Monday closing price after the stock finished the session 12.4% higher following the news of takeover approaches from two suitors.

One of those bidders was Australia-based transport service provider Kelsian Group Ltd KLS.AX.

Go-Ahead has become the latest UK transport takeover target after FirstGroup FGP.L and StageCoach SGC.L.

The approaches line up weeks after Go-Ahead said it planned to expand its transport operations and reinstate its pre-COVID-19 dividend policy after a months-long strategic review.

Directors of Go-Ahead said in a joint statement they considered the terms of the deal from the Australian-Spanish consortium to be "fair and reasonable", and intended to unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Go-Ahead shareholders would get 1,450 pence in cash and a special dividend of 50 pence per share instead of a final dividend for the fiscal year ending July 2, 2022.

