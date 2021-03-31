CNA

Britain's GMB union says engineers at British Gas to strike on April 14

Susanna Twidale Reuters
Britain's GMB trade union said on Wednesday that its members working as engineers at Centrica's British Gas will strike on April 14.

GMB said the new strike date would mark the 43rd strike date this year in an ongoing in a dispute over what it called plans to "fire and rehire" and cuts to workers’ pay and terms.

