Britain's GMB union says engineers at British Gas to strike on April 14

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's GMB trade union said on Wednesday that its members working as engineers at Centrica's CNA.L British Gas will strike on April 14.

GMB said the new strike date would mark the 43rd strike date this year in an ongoing in a dispute over what it called plans to "fire and rehire" and cuts to workers’ pay and terms.

