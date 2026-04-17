Britain's GDP Makes a Surprising Jump: Should You Buy UK ETFs Now?

For the past few years, analysts have been defining the UK economy by a stubborn sense of "permacrisis." Following the post-pandemic inflationary spike and the energy shocks of 2022, the national economy largely stagnated, frequently flirting with technical recessions and underperforming its G7 peers.

Consequently, investors largely treated the UK market as a "value trap" — cheap, but lacking a growth catalyst.

The latest GDP data release has changed that narrative. With the economy suddenly showing signs of life, the spotlight has swung back to UK-focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) as a primary vehicle for capturing this unexpected momentum.

Amid this backdrop, investors looking to gain exposure to UK ETFs should evaluate the sustainability of economic growth and its potential impact on equity markets before making a decision.

GDP Jump & Its Impact on the UK Stock Market

The latest report showing a 0.5% growth jump caught many economists off guard. Coming on the heels of prolonged stagnation, the surge reflects a more resilient services and manufacturing sector than many had forecast. For the UK stock market — particularly the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically focused FTSE 250 — this data serves as a powerful catalyst.

Historically, UK stocks have traded at a significant valuation discount compared to their U.S. and European counterparts.

This GDP surprise acts as a "de-risking" signal for institutional capital. When the macro environment improves, the UK's cyclical stocks — banks, miners, and retailers — tend to lead the charge. The jump suggests that the worst of the cost-of-living crisis may be in the rearview mirror, at least for now, providing the confidence needed for a sustained market rally across the country.

What Lies Ahead: Do ETFs Outperform Individual Stocks?

Looking ahead, the UK economy appears increasingly positive, with renowned organizations like Ernst & Young (EY) ITEM Club, an economic forecasting group, expecting UK GDP to grow 0.9% in 2026, before accelerating to 1.3% in 2027 and stabilizing at around 1.4% from 2028 onward.

However, this accelerating growth of the UK economy is not beyond risk, with geopolitical tensions across the globe and fluctuating oil prices remaining significant headwinds.

In this environment, the case for diversified UK ETFs is stronger than ever. Instead of betting on a single company that might be vulnerable to specific supply chain shocks, ETFs allow investors to capture the broad recovery of the entire UK "moat."

Diversified ETFs provide exposure to the high-yielding, international earners of the FTSE 100 while capturing the high-growth potential of mid-cap companies that benefit most from a domestic GDP boost.

UK ETFs to Watch

Considering the above-mentioned discussion, those looking to capitalize on the current turnaround of the UK economy may consider keeping the following ETFs in their watchlist:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU

This fund, with net assets worth $3.51 billion, offers exposure to 72 large and mid-sized companies in the United Kingdom. HSBC Holdings HSBC holds the first position in this fund, with 9.49% weightage, followed by AstraZeneca AZN and Shell PLC SHEL.

EWU has gained 8.8% year to date. It charges 50 basis points (bps) as fees.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF FLGB

This fund, with net assets worth $866.7 million, offers exposure to 96 UK large and mid-capitalization stocks. HSBC holds the first position in this fund, with 9.08% weightage, followed by AZN and SHEL.

FLGB has risen 8.4% year to date. It charges 9 bps as fees.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF EWUS

This fund, with net assets worth $43 million, offers exposure to 195 small public companies in the UK. Diploma Plc holds the first position in this fund, with 2.68% weightage, followed by Weir Group and Beazley Plc.

EWUS has gained 2.4% year to date. It charges 59 bps as fees.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust FXB

This fund, with a market value worth $65.2 million, tracks the price of the British pound sterling. FXB has rallied 6.6% year to date. The fund charges 40 bps as fees.

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AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB): ETF Research Reports

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB): ETF Research Reports

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.