Britain's FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip

FTSE 100 down 0.1%

Burberry boosted by Moncler speculation

IGG and DS Smith slip after results

M&G down 2% on suspension in dealing in property fund

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index lagged other European markets on Thursday, dragged down by dollar earners as sterling continued to march higher amid growing expectation that next week's general election will not result in a hung parliament.

Sterling rallied to a 2-1/2 year peak against the euro and a seven-month high against the dollar.

A stronger pound weighs on the overseas earnings of multinationals such as HSBC HSBA.L, Unilever ULVR.L as well as mining companies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 0.1% lower by 0950 GMT while the more domestically focused mid-cap index, the FTSE 250 .FTMC, was flat.

The euro zone's STOXX 50E benchmark was up 0.2%.

"The pound became Thursday’s focus, one week away from the UK’s general election," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

The best performer among blue chips was Burberry BRBY.L. Like much of the European luxury sector, Burberry was boosted by a report that French group Kering PRTP.PA had expressed interest in a potential takeover of Italy's Moncler MONC.MI.

The M&A speculation comes hard on the heels of LVMH's LVMH.PA $16 billion takeover of jeweller Tiffany TIF.N and has reinforced the appeal of the sector despite U.S. threats to slap tariffs on French luxury products.

Burberry was up 3.5% while European peers Moncler, LVMH, Kering and Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE also gained, with Moncler's 9.2% jump leading the pack.

Fund manager M&G Investments MNG.L, meanwhile, fell more than 4% after it suspended dealing in its flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, citing the impact of Brexit uncertainty.

Another significant mover was online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L, which slid by more than 5% after its founders sold shares worth 142.5 million pounds ($182.8 million).

Online retailers such as Boohoo have been growing at the expense of traditional shopping groups such as the 135-year-old Marks & Spencer MKS.L.

Online trading platform IG Group IGG.L and DS Smith SMDS.L were both down more than 2% after financial results failed to cheer investors.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Julien Ponthus and Joice Alves Editing by David Goodman)

