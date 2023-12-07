Britain's Frasers keeps profit outlook after first half rise

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Frasers FRAS.L, the British sportswear and apparel retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, said it was on track to achieve full year profit guidance after a 12.6% rise in the first half that reflected the success of its plan to take the group upmarket.

The FTSE-100 listed retailer said on Thursday it was confident of achieving adjusted pretax profit of 500 to 550 million pounds ($628-$690 million) in the year to end-April 2024, up from 478 million pounds made in 2022/23.

It made 303.8 million pounds in its first half to Oct. 29, on revenue up 4.4% to 2.77 billion pounds.

The group is pursuing a so-called "elevation strategy" with investments in flagship stores and in online operations, and the deepening of ties with brands such as Nike NKE.N and Adidas ADSGn.DE.

Frasers owns brands including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Jack Wills, as well as strategic equity stakes in a raft of other retailers including Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE, ASOS ASOS.L, Boohoo BOOH.L, Currys CURY.L and AO World AO.L.

It said strong trading momentum had continued into the early weeks of its second half, especially at Sports Direct.

