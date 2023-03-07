Britain's Foxtons expects property sales recovery in latter part of 2023

March 7 (Reuters) - British estate agency Foxtons Group Plc FOXT.L said on Tuesday it expected property sales market to turn favourable in the latter part of 2023, as high mortgage rates and broader economic worries continue to crimp homebuyers' purchasing power.

London's largest estate agent said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended Dec. 31 was 13.9 million pounds ($16.73 million), beating market expectations of 12.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8307 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.