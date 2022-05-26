Britain's FirstGroup assesses takeover approach by I Squared

British transport company FirstGroup Plc said on Thursday it was assessing the latest takeover approach by private equity firm I Squared.

FirstGroup said it had rejected previous approaches from infrastructure investment firm and was now evaluating the latest approach, that provides for 118 pence apiece in cash and a contingent right on the outcome of its First Transit divestment earnout and net proceeds from the Greyhound sale.

