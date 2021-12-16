Britain's financial watchdog fines Switzerland's GAM $12 mln

Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss asset management group GAM International has been fined 9.1 million pounds ($12.05 million) by Britain's financial watchdog for conflicts of interest and gifts and entertainment matters, the regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority also imposed a 230,037 pound fine on Timothy Haywood, the fund manager that was sacked for misconduct in 2018.

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

