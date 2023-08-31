Britain's financial data market to avoid competition probe for now, says watchdog

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday it does not intend for now to refer the market for benchmarks, credit ratings data and market data vendor services to the competition authority.

"We are continuing to identify any harm in these markets and, where appropriate, potential ways to address it. We consider at this stage that we are likely to be best placed to address any harm and have invited views on this proposed stance," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Bernadette Baum)

