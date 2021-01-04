Britain's Ferguson to sell UK business for $421 mln

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L said on Monday it has agreed to sell its UK-focused business to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 308 million pounds ($421.65 million).

The British company, which had been mulling to demerge Wolseley UK since 2019 to focus on its main U.S. business, said it intends to pay a special dividend from the net proceeds of the sale.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

