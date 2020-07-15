Britain's FCA confirms fresh support for car finance, high cost credit customers

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has granted cash-strapped motor finance borrowers and users of other high-cost, short-term credit the chance to freeze or reduce repayments on their debts for a further three months, it said on Wednesday.

"Our measures will ensure that people who are still facing temporary payment difficulties because of this pandemic, continue to have access to the help they need," said FCA Interim Chief Executive Christopher Woolard, who also encouraged borrowers who could afford to resume repayments to do so.

The FCA, which regulates business and consumer lending across Britain, announced its first support package for sub-prime and non-prime borrowers in April, shortly after a UK lockdown slashed household incomes and upended the economy.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.