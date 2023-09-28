News & Insights

Britain's famous Sycamore Gap tree 'deliberately felled'

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

September 28, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The famous Sycamore Gap tree, located in a natural dip in the landscape alongside Hadrian's Wall in Northern England, is believed to have been "deliberately felled" overnight, the Northumberland National Park Authority said on Thursday.

The landmark, which the national park says is its most photographed spot, was also known as the 'Robin Hood Tree' after being featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016.

"The famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled," Northumberland National Park Authority said in statement.

"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known."

The national park authority asked visitors to avoid the site as it worked to identify what happened and to make the area safe.

"This is criminal damage and an attack on one of the nation's most famous trees," local lawmaker Guy Opperman said on social media. "Everyone in shock."

