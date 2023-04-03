Britain's EDF Energy's West Burton A coal plant closes

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain's EDF Energy, part of EDF EDF.PA said its West Burton A coal-fired power plant closed on Friday after operating for 57 years.

The plant in Nottinghamshire, central England, was asked to have 400 megawatts (MW) of capacity available through this winter on emergency standby. Decomissioning of the plant has now started, EDF Energy said.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority plans to build the UK’s first ever prototype fusion power station at West Burton.

