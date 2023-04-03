EDF

Britain's EDF Energy's West Burton A coal plant closes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 03, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Nina Chestney for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain's EDF Energy, part of EDF EDF.PA said its West Burton A coal-fired power plant closed on Friday after operating for 57 years.

The plant in Nottinghamshire, central England, was asked to have 400 megawatts (MW) of capacity available through this winter on emergency standby. Decomissioning of the plant has now started, EDF Energy said.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority plans to build the UK’s first ever prototype fusion power station at West Burton.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.