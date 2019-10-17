Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit international market

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on Thursday it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

