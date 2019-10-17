Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit international market

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

Domino's Pizza Group Plc, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on Thursday it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on Thursday it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More