Britain's Dixons Carphone warns on profit due to coronavirus pandemic

British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone warned on Thursday it would not meet its previous guidance for 2019-20 profit and debt due to the coronavirus emergency which has forced the closure of its stores in the UK and Greece.

The group's previous guidance was for adjusted pretax profit of 210 million pounds ($249 million) and lower net debt year-on-year. It said it will not update current year or medium-term guidance until the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

