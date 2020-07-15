World Markets
Britain's Dixons Carphone profit falls, skips final dividend

Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday annual group profit halved due to underperformance of its mobile unit, while coronavirus-induced restrictions hit sales at its stores even as online sales rose.

The UK-based group abandoned its final dividend for the year and also did not issue an outlook after its adjusted pretax profit for the year ended May 2 fell to 166 million pounds ($208.81 million) from 339 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

