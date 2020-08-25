Britain's DFS Furniture says performing ahead of expectations on strong demand

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

British sofa and upholstery retailer DFS Furniture Plc said on Tuesday it had been performing significantly ahead of its initial expectations over the last six weeks, with strong demand both online and in its showrooms.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British sofa and upholstery retailer DFS Furniture Plc DFSD.L said on Tuesday it had been performing significantly ahead of its initial expectations over the last six weeks, with strong demand both online and in its showrooms.

"This trading performance reflects a combination of consumers currently spending more on their homes relative to other sectors, latent demand caused by the nationwide lockdown and also a strengthening advantage from our hybrid digital and physical retail offering," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More