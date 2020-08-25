Britain's DFS Furniture says performing ahead of expectations on strong demand

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British sofa and upholstery retailer DFS Furniture Plc DFSD.L said on Tuesday it had been performing significantly ahead of its initial expectations over the last six weeks, with strong demand both online and in its showrooms.

"This trading performance reflects a combination of consumers currently spending more on their homes relative to other sectors, latent demand caused by the nationwide lockdown and also a strengthening advantage from our hybrid digital and physical retail offering," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

