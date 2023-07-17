Britain's DFS Furniture expects 2024 profit growth on cost controls

Rewrites paragraph 1, adds details on outlook for fiscal 2024 throughout, background

July 17 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture DFSD.L said on Monday profits in fiscal 2024 are expected to grow as the British retailer cuts costs to bolster margins despite a 'significantly worse than expected' market.

The company, which sells sofas and upholstered furniture, expects market volumes to decline by mid-single digits for the full year 2024.

It said it was on track to deliver profits at slightly above 30 million pounds for the year ended June 2023.

DFS, which warned on fiscal 2023 profits earlier this year, has been trying to bolster its margins by cutting costs and reducing spending as customers cut back on discretionary spending amid a tough economic climate.

The company, which operates more than one hundred showrooms in the UK and Ireland, expects profit in fiscal 2024 to grow in the low single digit millions of pounds.

