Britain's Debenhams to cut 2,500 jobs - The Sun

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British department store Debenhams is cutting 2,500 jobs as part of its battle to survive the coronavirus pandemic, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The report said the cuts would fall across the business including in the distribution centre.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.