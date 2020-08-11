Britain's Debenhams to cut 2,500 jobs - The Sun

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

British department store Debenhams is cutting 2,500 jobs as part of its battle to survive the coronavirus pandemic, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The report said the cuts would fall across the business including in the distribution centre.

