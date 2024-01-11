News & Insights

Britain's Darktrace raises annual earnings, revenue forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Darktrace DARK.L on Thursday raised its forecast for annual revenue and core earnings, as the cybersecurity company benefits from strong demand for its artificial intelligence-powered products.

The company expects fiscal year 2024 revenue to grow between 23% and 24.5%, up from earlier forecast of 22%-23.5%, while it sees adjusted core profit margins in the range of 18% to 20%, compared with 17%-19% previously.

"We expect to emerge from a period of relative market uncertainty in an even stronger position, and well-placed to capitalise on the large market opportunity for our AI-powered cyber security products as attackers capitalise on the availability of increasingly sophisticated tools and tactics, including generative AI," said Darktrace CFO Cathy Graham.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.