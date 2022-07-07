Britain's Currys warns of lower profit on uncertain consumer spend

July 7 (Reuters) - British electricals appliance retailer Currys Plc CURY.L warned of lower annual profit on Thursday, and said it expected the new financial year to be difficult due to uncertain consumer spending.

The company expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending April 2023 to be in the range of 130 million pounds to 150 million pounds ($179.18 million), compared with 186 million pounds for year before.

($1 = 0.8372 pounds)

