Britain's Currys raises profit outlook

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L raised its profit outlook for 2022-23 after better-than-expected trading in its home market in the final two months of the year.

Currys had lowered its guidance in March due to the weak performance of its Nordics business, but it said on Monday it now expected to report a year to April 29 adjusted pretax profit of 110-120 million pounds ($139-$151 million), ahead of previous guidance of around 104 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

