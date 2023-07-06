Britain's Currys expects its markets to contract this year -CEO

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L is planning for its markets to continue contracting over the next year, its boss said on Thursday.

"When it comes to sales we are prudently forecasting another tough year for the market, we're expecting the market to keep going down in the 12 months ahead," CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after Currys reported a 38% fall in 2022-23 profit.

He said the group expected "broadly stable" market share in the 2023-24 year.

Currys trades in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Nordics and Greece.

