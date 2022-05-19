Britain's Currys appoints ASOS' Dyson as chairman

James Davey Reuters
Published

British electricals retailer Currys said on Thursday that Ian Dyson would succeed Ian Livingston as chairman in September.

Dyson, the current chairman of online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L, will join Currys' board as a non-executive director on Sept. 1 and become chairman on Sept. 8.

He is a former CEO of pubs group Punch Taverns and a former finance chief of Marks & Spencer.

