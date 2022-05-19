Britain's Currys appoints ASOS' Dyson as chairman

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L said on Thursday that Ian Dyson would succeed Ian Livingston as chairman in September.

Dyson, the current chairman of online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L, will join Currys' board as a non-executive director on Sept. 1 and become chairman on Sept. 8.

He is a former CEO of pubs group Punch Taverns and a former finance chief of Marks & Spencer.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

