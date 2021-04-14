Britain's competition watchdog green lights O2 and Virgin Media tie-up

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it has provisionally cleared a merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica's TEF.MC UK mobile network O2 after an investigation into the $38 billion deal's potential impact.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that its investigation had focused on whether the deal was likely to result in a substantial reduction of competition in the supply of wholesale mobile services and concluded this was unlikely.

"A thorough analysis of the evidence gathered during our phase 2 investigation has shown that the deal is unlikely to lead to higher prices or a reduced quality of mobile services – meaning customers should continue to benefit from strong competition," said Martin Coleman, CMA Panel Inquiry Chair.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

