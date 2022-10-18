Britain's competition regulator orders Meta to sell Giphy

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator ordered Facebook-owner Meta META.O to sell animated images platform Giphy on Tuesday after its view that the acquisition reduced innovation in the advertising market was upheld by a tribunal in July.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

