Britain's competition regulator orders Meta to sell Giphy

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator ordered Facebook-owner Meta META.O to sell animated images platform Giphy on Tuesday after its view that the acquisition reduced innovation in the advertising market was upheld by a tribunal in July.

