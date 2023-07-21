News & Insights

Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal grants adjournment on Microsoft-Activision deal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 21, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday granted the adjournment application which was requested jointly by the regulator, the CMA, and Microsoft MSFT.O, as part of the latter's plan to try to acquire Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

