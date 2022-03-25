Britain's Co-op says finance chief to succeed CEO

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Co-operative Group said on Friday its chief executive Steve Murrells would step down in May and be succeeded by finance chief Shirine Khoury-Haq as interim CEO.

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Group 42TE.L said on Friday its chief executive Steve Murrells would step down in May and be succeeded by finance chief Shirine Khoury-Haq as interim CEO.

The group, which is owned by its members, operates Britain's seventh largest supermarket chain as well as funeral, insurance, legal and energy services.

Murrells, who has been at the Co-op for a decade, said he could not commit for another five years.

Khoury-Haq will become the first woman to lead the Co-op group after May's annual meeting.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More