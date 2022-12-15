TSCO

Britain's Co-op partners with Just Eat for home delivery

December 15, 2022 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain the Co-op 42TE.L has joined forces with online meal ordering and delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS to offer home delivery for groceries across the country, the companies said on Friday.

Shoppers will be able to order items from the Co-op for delivery in as little as under 30 minutes via the Just Eat app and website.

The partnership will initially offer the service from 50 Co-op stores in the United Kingdom and expand to over 1,000 stores by Spring 2023.

Just Eat already has partnership deals in the country with Asda, the UK's No. 3 supermarket group, wholesaler Booker, which is part of market leader Tesco TSCO.L, and fast food group Greggs GRG.L.

Online's share of the UK grocery market was 11.3% in November, according to data from market researcher NielsenIQ.

