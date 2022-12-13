Britain's Co-op Bank pension completes $1.5 bln insurance deal-insurer

December 13, 2022 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank pension scheme has completed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.47 billion) insurance deal for all its pension members with insurer Rothesay, Rothesay said in a statement on Tuesday.

In such bulk annuity deals, companies transfer the risk of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes to an insurer.

Industry players predict a rise in bulk annuity deals after a recent crisis in the UK government bond market driven by a dash by pension funds for cash highlighted the risk of keeping pensions on company balance sheets.

($1 = 0.8139 pounds)

