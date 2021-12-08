Britain's Clinigen okays buyout offer from private-equity firm Triton

Britain's Clinigen Group has agreed to a buyout by UK-based private-equity firm Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

Last week, London-listed Clinigen had confirmed advanced talks with Triton over a possible deal as pressure built up on the company on reports of activist investor Elliott Management raising its stake to propose a break up of Clinigen.

