Britain's Centrica signs LNG deal with Delfin Midstream

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc signed heads of agreement with U.S.-based Delfin Midstream Inc on Tuesday to buy 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Delfin Deepwater Port.

The British Gas owner said the agreement is for 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located off the coast of Louisiana.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

