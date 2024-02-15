Britain's Centrica annual profit drops on lower seasonal demand

Adds background, details throughout and comments in paragraphs 4 and 6

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica CNA.L on Thursday reported a drop in annual profit, although in line with market view, dented by lower seasonal demand in the second half of the year and as lofty gains from high energy prices in 2022 narrowed down.

The London-listed company posted an adjusted operating profit of 2.8 billion pounds ($3.52 billion), compared with 3.3 billion pounds a year earlier, but came in above levels seen before the Russia-Ukraine war.

Millions of British households have struggled to pay energy bills following a jump in prices due to the war, piling pressure on energy firms to help share the burden.

"As you would expect, sharply lower commodity prices and reduced volatility will naturally lower earnings in comparison to 2023 as we return to a more normalised environment," CEO Chris O'Shea said in a statement.

UK energy regulator Ofgem's price cap provides an allowance to account for debt on energy bills that cannot be recovered by energy suppliers.

"In retail, we do not expect a repeat of the 2023 one-off benefits from cost recovery in British Gas Energy," Centrica said in a statement, and also announced 40 million pounds in total voluntary customer support.

Centrica's British Gas business had recovered some 500 million pounds in the first half of the year related to these benefits.

($1 = 0.7964 pounds)

