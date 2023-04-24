News & Insights

Britain's CBI says it hired some 'culturally toxic' people

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 24, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds CBI President statement

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) hired some "culturally toxic" people with "abhorrent" attitudes towards female colleagues, the president of the business group said on Monday following a review.

A host of major British business, including NatWest and John Lewis, quit the CBI on Friday after a media report about another alleged rape at the association. The exodus forced the CBI to suspend all policy and membership work until June.

CBI President Brian McBride released a public letter on Monday and part of a report the CBI had commissioned from a law firm, Fox Williams.

McBride said the report had found a number of failings among the way the CBI hired and trained staff, and judged that the CBI paid more attention to competence than to behaviour. In cases of sexual harassment, the CBI had sought to resolve differences, rather than remove alleged offenders, he said.

"This last point was our most grievous error, which led to a reluctance amongst women to formalise complaints," McBride said, adding that a "very small minority of staff with regressive - and, in some cases, abhorrent - attitudes towards their female colleagues" had felt emboldened as a result.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman and Kate Holton; Editing by Kate Holton and David Milliken)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.