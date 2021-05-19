Britain’s carbon market begins, trading higher than EU prices

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - First trades in Britain’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) took place on Wednesday with prices around 50 pounds ($70.92) per tonne, representing a premium over EU carbon prices.

The ETS, which charges power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit, is part of Britain's plan to eliminate its net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 as part of the global push to slow climate change.

It covers British companies that were previously covered by the European Union's ETS, which Britain left at the end of 2020 as part of its departure from the EU.

The benchmark December 21 contract UKAFMZ1 first traded in a 50.23-48.50 pounds per tonne range.

The contract traded at 49.50 pounds per tonne at 0816 GMT while the December 21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was at 52.69 euros ($64.41) a tonne.

The first auction of government permits will take place later on Wednesday via ICE, with more than 6 million UK allowances (UKAs) for sale.

Companies which need to participate in both the EU and UK carbon markets hope a link will be established between the two to allow cross trading of permits but there are no signs yet of formal negotiations on linking.

