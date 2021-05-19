Britain’s carbon market begins trading at higher prices than EU

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) kicked off on Wednesday as the UK strives to eliminate net emissions by 2050, with carbon prices reaching over 50 pounds ($70.77) per tonne and putting EU prices under pressure.

The ETS is a method of charging power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit. Britain launched its own market to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc.

The benchmark December 21 UK Allowance (UKA) contract UKAFMZ1 first traded at 50.23 pounds ($71.13) per tonne before easing to trade at 47.11 pounds per tonne by 10.15 GMT.

The December 21 EU Allowance (EUA) carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was trading at 50.86 euros ($62.09) a tonne.

"The first trades signal confidence in the UK ETS as a system. We expect a nervous and volatile start but expect EUAs to serve as a reference point for UKAs going forward," said Refinitiv analyst Hege Fjellheim.

EU carbon prices have fallen around 10% this week which traders said was partly due to the launch of the UK scheme.

Until Wednesday UK companies, unable to buy UK permits, had been buying EU allowances as the only available hedge for carbon prices.

Traders said with UK permits now being released EU carbon prices could face further pressure.

"The sole link between the UK ETS and EU ETS is the fact that UK players have kept buying EUA as the best CO2 proxy hedge," a carbon trader said.

The first auction of government permits will take place later on Wednesday via ICE, releasing more than 6 million UK allowances to the market.

Companies which need to participate in both the EU and UK carbon markets hope a link will be established between the two to allow cross trading of permits but there are no signs yet of formal negotiations on linking.

