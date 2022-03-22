Britain's Capita names David Lowden as new chairman

March 22 (Reuters) - Capita Plc CPI.L on Tuesday named David Lowden as its new chairman, succeeding Ian Powell, who will leave the UK outsourcing firm after five years in the role.

The company said Powell has refrained from seeking re-election to the position of the chairman.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.