Britain's Burford expects 2019 profit to fall

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Burford Capital, the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said on Monday profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Burford Capital , the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said on Monday profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains. The UK-listed company added that it closed the first half of 2019 with an "unusually high level" of settlement due from investment receivables on its balance sheet. The amount due totalled $173 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters