Britain's Burford expects 2019 profit to fall

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Burford Capital , the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said on Monday profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains. The UK-listed company added that it closed the first half of 2019 with an "unusually high level" of settlement due from investment receivables on its balance sheet. The amount due totalled $173 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

